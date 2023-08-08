New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): The murder was brutal, diabolic, and committed in cold blood, says the Delhi police charge sheet filed in the case of Tillu Tajpuria's murder in high-security Tihar jail on May 2, 2023. It also says one of the accused stabbed Tillu with two knives. The CCTV footage filed along with the charge sheet tells the story of this brutal crime in the Tihar jail.

The charge sheet also contains CCTV footage which tells how this alleged atrocious murder was committed by the six accused persons. Delhi police has filed CCTV footage along with the charge sheet captured on the date of incident.

The charge sheet has CCTV footage since morning 5.52 AM when the locked of the cells were open by the jail staff and the moment at 6.11 AM when the accused persons dragged Tillu in open from the cell of Rohit and ghastly murders was committed.

The CCTV footage also captured that how the alleged murder was committed in a brutal manner to take revenge of killing their head Gogi.It also contains the footage when the Tillu was reattached by the accused persons.

Due to brutal attack Tillu received 106 stab injuries on the vital part of the body, charge sheet referred to the post mortem report.

The CCTV footage also have details that how the other barrack was closed from outside so that no one can come for rescue of Tillu.

The cell of three gangsters was locked from outside. They have been made eye witnesses in this case. Another gangster came between was threatened by the accused person.

After committing murder the accused persons went back to their cells. Four of them has confessed that they murdered Tillu to take revenge of their gang leader Gogi who was shot dead in Rohini court in September 2021 by the member of Tillu gang. (ANI)

