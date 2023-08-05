New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Delhi Police Special Cell has filed a 936-page chargesheet against six accused persons in the Tillu Tajpuria murder case. The chargesheet contains a list of 113 prosecution witnesses. The CCTV footage of the incident has also been included in the evidence.

However, reports from the Forensic Science Laboratory are awaited.

Patiala House court has taken cognizance of the charge sheet and the next hearing has been scheduled on August 17.

According to Delhi Police, CCTV footage of the incident, statements of witnesses under section 161 CrPC and statements recorded before the court under section 164 CrPC of the eyewitnesses who were present at the time of the incident have been included in the chargesheet.

Delhi Police said it also recovered the weapons of offence, blood-stained clothes and shoes at the instance of the accused persons.

During further investigation, six blood-stained knives were recovered from the accused. Clothes and shoes worn by the accused persons at the time of the incident were also recovered from different jails, as all the accused persons were shifted to different jails after the incident.

The police said CCTV footage of the incident was also seized from Tihar Jail. Further, all the blood-stained knives, along with the clothes and shoes of the accused and the victim, were deposited at FSL, Rohini, for DNA profiling.

The CCTV footage was also sent to FSL, Rohini, for comparison with photos and videos of the accused. The result of all the exhibits is still pending, and the same will be filed through a supplementary charges sheet, police said.

On May 2, Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuria was stabbed to death by members of the rival Gogi gang in Central Jail No 8, Tihar, allegedly to avenge the murder of their leader Jitender Gogi inside a courtroom in 2021.

A case was registered at Hari Nagar police station of Delhi and the investigation was entrusted to the Northern Range of the Special Cell, Delhi.

During the course of the investigation, six accused persons — Deepak alias Tittar, Yogesh alias Tunda, Riyaz Khan alias Sonu, Rajesh alias Karambir, Vinod alias Chavanni and Ata ur Rehman Khan — all inmates of Central Jail-8, were arrested in connection with the case. (ANI)

