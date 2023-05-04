New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): The CCTV visuals from inside the Tihar jail, showed Tillu Tajpuriya being brutally stabbed to death by killers.

The CCTV footage provided by the Delhi Police shows the three killers pulling Tajpuriya out from his cell, and assaulting him. The killers can be seen stabbing and attacking him multiple times leaving him in a pool of blood.

Also Read | Adani Group To Build India's First Integrated Data Centre and Tech Business Park in Andhra Pradesh.

The footage is from around 6:10 am on May 2. In the visuals, no police official is seen coming to save the gangster from the assailants. Some prisoners can be seen there, but no one was able to stop the attackers.

Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, an accused in Delhi's Rohini court shootout case was killed by rival gang members in Tihar jail on May 2.

Also Read | YouTuber Agastya Chauhan Dies in Road Accident! Popular Bike Rider Dies After Crashing While Attempting to Touch a Speed of 300 Kmph (Disturbing Video).

According to the prison officials, Tillu Tajpuriya was immediately taken to Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, the case has now been transferred to a special cell for investigation. The case was registered in Hari Nagar police station under sections 302 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Members of the rival gang namely Deepak Teeter, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh and Riyaz Khan had around 6:15 am cut open the iron grill installed on the first floor of the ward using an improvised saw. According to a prison official, the accused were lodged on the first floor of the same ward and they used an iron rod to attack Tajpuriya.

Tajpuriya, a resident of Delhi who headed the infamous Tillu gang, was arrested in 2016 for multiple crimes and had been in jail ever since.

Sunil Balyan alias Tajpuriya was the main accused in the Rohini court shootout case in September 2021 which left his friend-turned-rival gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi dead.The shooters, alleged associates of Tajpuriya had come dressed in lawyer's clothes and gunned Gogoi dead inside a courtroom in Rohini court. The two gunmen were immediately shot dead by the police team.

Tajpuriya and his gang's rivalry with another gang led by notorious gangster, Jitender Gogi dates back to 2009 when the pair were friends but supported different candidates in elections in Swami Shraddhanand College in Outer Delhi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)