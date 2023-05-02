In a major development, Delhi's Rohini court shootout accused jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was killed after he was attacked by rival gang members Yogesh Tunda and others in Tihar jail on Tuesday morning. The prison officials said he was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared dead. Further investigation is underway by Police, said officials. Delhi: 4 Dead, 3 Injured in Shooting Incident Inside Rohini Court Premises (Watch Video).

Tillu Tajpuriya Dead:

Delhi's Rohini court shootout accused jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya killed after he was attacked by rival gang members Yogesh Tunda and others in Tihar jail. He was taken to Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared dead. Further investigation underway by… pic.twitter.com/70cVYUD0rk — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)