New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Days after Tillu Tajpuriya was killed by his rival gang members inside Tihar Jail, another CCTV visual of the incident surfaced on Friday.

This is the second CCTV visual of the macabre murder, which showed that fellow inmates continued stabbing the prime accused of the Rohini Court shootout in front of uniformed personnel, who did not intervene.

Also Read | King Charles III Coronation Guest List: From Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to Mumbai Dabbawalas and Sonam Kapoor, Know Indians Who Will Attend Crowning Ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

The footage from the CCTV camera, mounted on the wall of Central Gallery inside Tihar Jail, is from around 6:15 am on May 2. The police personnel could be seen standing near Tillu Tajpuriya, lying on the floor, and watching three men stabbing the gangster with weapons, fashioned out of lockup grills.

Earlier on Thursday, the first set of CCTV footage emerged. The footage was from around 6:10 am on May 2. In the visuals, no police official was seen. Some prisoners could be seen there, but no one was able to stop the attackers.

Also Read | Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 Date: GBSHSE Class 12 Results To Be Declared Tomorrow At results.gbshsegoa.net; Know How to Download Scorecard.

Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, an accused in Delhi's Rohini court shootout case was killed by rival gang members in Tihar jail on May 2.

According to the prison officials, Tillu Tajpuriya was immediately taken to Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, the case has now been transferred to a special cell for investigation. The case was registered in Hari Nagar police station under sections 302 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Members of the rival gang namely Deepak Teeter, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh and Riyaz Khan had around 6:15 am cut open the iron grill installed on the first floor of the ward using an improvised saw. According to a prison official, the accused were lodged on the first floor of the same ward and they used an iron rod to attack Tajpuriya.

Tajpuriya, a resident of Delhi who headed the infamous Tillu gang, was arrested in 2016 for multiple crimes and had been in jail ever since.

Sunil Balyan alias Tajpuriya was the main accused in the Rohini court shootout case in September 2021 which left his friend-turned-rival gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi dead.

The shooters, alleged associates of Tajpuriya had come dressed in lawyer's clothes and gunned Gogoi dead inside a courtroom in Rohini court. The two gunmen were immediately shot dead by the police team.

Tajpuriya and his gang's rivalry with another gang led by notorious gangster, Jitender Gogi dates back to 2009 when the pair were friends but supported different candidates in elections in Swami Shraddhanand College in Outer Delhi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)