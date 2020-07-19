New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should come forward to answer questions in light of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Ladakh amid tensions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"There can never be a compromise on our territorial integrity or national security. The Prime Minister cannot brush these important issues aside of Chinese transgressions and Chinese build-up at our border as it threatens our territory and it compromises our territorial integrity," Surjewala said here at a virtual press conference.

He added, "The Prime Minister must come forward and answer questions in the wake of the statement of the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in light of the new developments and satellite images."

"What is the meaning of the statement of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that there is no guarantee of finding a solution in ongoing talks with the Chinese? Has the Modi government accepted the Chinese transgressions and have also admitted that they have no solution to push the Chinese back into their own territory behind the LAC?" Surjewala said.

The Congress leader continued to attack the Centre, questioning whether the Prime Minister mislead at the all-party meet on June 19.

"Is it correct that China is continuing constructions in the Daulat Beg Oldie and the Depsang sector? What is the policy and the strategy of the government to ensure that our territory is protected and the Chinese transgression, and constructions in the Daulat Beg Oldie and Depsang sector are stopped?" he said.

Surjewala asked whether it was correct if the Chinese troops continue to occupy eight kilometres of 'our territory' Pangong Tso lake area between Finger 4 to Finger 8.

"How does the Modi government plan to push back the Chinese Army which is present in 3,000 strong numbers in our area behind the LAC in their own area?" he said.

He further questioned the Centre as to how would they continue to maintain status-quo ante at the LAC "that existed prior to May 2020".

"What is its policy, strategy and way forward?" he said.

On June 15-16, 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off with the Chinese forces in Galwan Valley of Eastern Ladakh. Chinese troops subsequently started moving back following dialogues between the two countries. (ANI)

