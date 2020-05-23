India News | Timeline to Affix HSRP on Vehicles Extended Till June 30 in Punjab

Chandigarh [India], May 23 (ANI): Punjab government on Saturday extended the time limit for vehicle owners to get High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) affixed on their vehicles till June 30 this year.

According to the state government, this will be the final opportunity and the date will not be extended further.

Also Read | Delhi Swelters Under Hottest Day of the Season, Mercury Soars to 46 Degrees Celsius.

"Punjab Government has extended time limit for all vehicle owners of the state to get High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) affixed on their vehicles till June 30, 2020. This will be the final opportunity for all the vehicle owners and date will not be extended after this," Punjab government informed on its official Twitter handle. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)