India News | TIMS Hospital No Better Than Dumping Yard: TPCC Working President Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 15 (ANI): TPCC working president and MP Revanth Reddy who visited Telanagana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) on Sunday claimed that the condition of the hospital resembles a dumping yard.

TIMS, which was declared by the Telangana State government as a COVID-19 specialised facility recently, was earlier the Gachibowli sports complex. Initially, only Gandhi hospital in Hyderabad was dedicated for COVID patients later the government decided to use TIMS. The state government allotted budget and assigned staff.

Revanth Reddy, said, "You can clearly see in this visit what has come out, this is the status of Telangana Government seriousness to this pandemic situation. The State Government has completely failed, they are not trying to treat any Coronavirus Patient, yet it has confidently announced that on March 27 the TIMS Hospital will start and the TIMS will possess 1500 beds and more than 100 Doctors will be available."

"But it has been three months now, the condition of the Hospital is like a dumping yard, there are only four guards guarding the hospital and no patients nor doctors are here," he said. (ANI)

