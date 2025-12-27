Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 27 (ANI): President of the Tipra Indigenous Students Federation, Sajra Debbarma, on Saturday condemned the killing of a student from Tripura in Dehradun, after the victim succumbed to his injuries, and urged the Centre to take stringent action against the accused.

Speaking to ANI, Sajra Debbarma said, "What's happening to the Northeast is nothing new. When we go outside Northeast we are taunted. The death of Angel Chakma today--this isn't just Angel Chakma's death; this is the death of all the people of the Northeast. Even before in Karnataka, Kerala, Delhi, Northeast people are being humiliated. I want to tell the Central Government directly: if you cannot give respect, dignity, and love to the people of the Northeast, then give us a separate country; we will take care of ourselves. This is a very serious matter. When people come to the Northeast from other parts of the country, we respect them. We don't insult them because it is not our culture."

He urged the Central government to look into the issue and said that this has been going on for a long time.

"On behalf of my student federation and all the other student federations of the Northeast, we all together protest against this, and those responsible should be punished as soon as possible, and no one should be spared. I make this request to the Government of India," he further said.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the brutal attack on two students from Tripura in Dehradun, in which one of them later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Speaking to ANI, Pramod Kumar, Superintendent of Police (City), provided details of the case, saying the incident occurred on the evening of December 9 in the Premnagar police station area.

"Two students from Tripura, Angel Chakma and his brother, Michael Chakma, lived near Nanda Chowki in the Premnagar police station area. This incident happened on the evening of the 9th, when they had gone to Selaqui for some work," he said.

The SP added that the two got into an argument with some local youths and another youth from the Northeast.

"A fight broke out between them, during which it is reported that they were attacked with knives and other blunt objects. As a result, they were seriously injured. Their brother took them to the hospital, and subsequently, an FIR was registered," he said.

Youth Tipra Federation, in a Facebook post, expressed grief over Angel Chakma's death and demanded justice.

"The mortal remains of Late Angel Chakma, who tragically passed away in Dehradun following a brutal attack by local miscreants, reached his home today. In this moment of profound grief, we stand in solidarity with his family. Those responsible for this heinous act must be identified and brought to justice without delay. We urge the authorities to ensure a fair, thorough, and time-bound investigation so that accountability is upheld," the post read.

According to the police, the FIR was initially filed against unknown persons.

"The police made every effort and worked diligently. CCTV footage was reviewed, and information was gathered from people in the surrounding area. Four or five names then came to light," Kumar said.

He further stated that five accused have been arrested in the case. "Those whose names came to light were arrested by the police. A total of five people have been arrested in this case. Three -- Avinash Negi, Suraj Khawas, and Sumit -- were sent to jail. Two of them were juveniles and were sent to the correctional home," he added.

The official also confirmed that Angel Chakma died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. "Two days ago, Angel Chakma died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. A murder charge has been added to the case," he said.

Kumar further informed that one accused is still absconding. "A person, Yagya Awasthi, is wanted in the case. He is originally from Nepal. We have issued a non-bailable warrant for his arrest, and a reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced. We will arrest him soon," he added. (ANI)

