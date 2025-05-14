Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Tuesday said that the 'Tiranga Yatra' campaign is a symbol of the success of Operation Sindoor, which was undertaken by the Indian armed forces to wipe out Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

"This Tiranga Yatra is for bowing before the spirit of the Indian armed forces and expressing gratitude to PM Modi. This is a symbol of the success of Operation Sindoor, which was undertaken by the Indian armed forces to wipe out Pakistan-sponsored terrorism," Pathak told ANI.

"People have seen it for themselves that Pakistan, which is the mother of terrorism, has been finished and Operation Sindoor, which was undertaken to wipe out terrorism and their masterminds, has been successful," he added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath launched the 'Bharat Shaurya Tiranga Yatra' here today.

Addressing the public, CM Yogi said that the Bharat Shaurya Tiranga Yatra had been organised by the BJP to show our respect to the tri-colour, soldiers and express gratitude to PM Modi.

"Bharatiya Janata Party is organising Tiranga Yatra throughout the country. This Tiranga is the symbol of India's honour, prestige, and pride. This Tiranga is the symbol of India's valour and courage. To show our respect to this Tiranga and our soldiers, express gratitude toward PM Modiji," he said.

The CM also lashed out at Pakistan for supporting terrorists and gave them a stern message.

"Our soldiers have given a clear message that 'hum chhedenge nhi, par agar koi chhedega to ham chhodenge nhi' (We won't trouble anyone but if someone troubles us, we will not spare them)" CM Yogi Adityanath said.

The 'Tiranga Yatra' was launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to honour the valour of the Indian soldiers and inform citizens about the success of Operation Sindoor.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

After this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced. (ANI)

