Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 7 (ANI): Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray on Saturday condemned the fuel price hike and urged other parties to join TMC's protest against inflation.

Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said, "The way the BJP government is increasing fuel and LPG prices, it has become problematic for common people. This resulted in the price hike of everything. We condemn this increase in cost. Our party has been protesting. Other parties too should join in."

The price of Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been increased by Rs 50. The second such revision in under two months, the increase pushes up the price of a domestic cylinder of cooking gas to more than Rs1,000 in Chennai and Kolkata, while taking it to Rs999.50 in Delhi and Mumbai.

Earlier this month, the price of commercial LPG cylinders had been increased. On May 1, the price of a 19-kilograms commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 102.50, to Rs 2355.50.

"The government is bankrupt and has taken 17 lakh crore from the public in the past two years from fuel price hikes", alleged Sukhendu Sekhar Ray.

Reacting to the LPG price hike, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the Central government for "tormenting" the people of India by "repeatedly increasing the price" of fuel and commodities.

According to the Bengal CM, the Bharatiya Janata Party is conducting "great Indian loot" while the media is a mute spectator.

Taking to Twitter Mamata Banerjee wrote, "The Union government must immediately STOP TORMENTING the people of India! By repeatedly increasing #fuel prices, #LPG prices & prices of #essentialcommodities, @BJP4India is actually conducting a #GreatIndianLoot. PEOPLE ARE BEING FOOLED. Sad to see the Media SILENT & BLIND."

Recently, on May 1, Oil marketing companies organized more than 5000 LPG panchayats on the occasion of Ujjwala Diwas, where apart from experience sharing, aimed at safe and sustained usage of LPG, all out efforts were made to maximize customer enrolment.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) is a step toward social inclusion by providing Free LPG connection to every BPL household. The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 1, 2016 at Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

