Locals, family members of the gathered outside the house (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): A three-member delegation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) fact-finding committee is set to meet the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) today over the Prayagraj case, where five members of a family were found dead inside their house.

The delegation comprises Dola Sen, Lalitesh Tripathi and Saket Gokhale.

Also Read | Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W Smartphones To Be Launched in India on May 4, 2022.

On April 23, five members of a family including a two-year-old were found dead inside their house in Khevrajpur village in the Tharwai area in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district, police said. The bodies of five victims including a man, three women and a minor girl were found in the courtyard of their house and their house was reportedly set on fire after the crime. Police suspect that they were attacked with a sharp-edged weapon.

The incident came to light when the locals saw fumes coming out of the house and informed the local police.

Also Read | Poco M4 5G Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; Key Specifications Revealed.

The deceased have been identified as Raj Kumar (55), Kusum Devi (50), Manisha Kumari (25), Savita (30) and Meenakshi (2).

A five-member fact-finding team of the TMC had also visited Prayagraj on Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)