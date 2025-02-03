New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday participated in an election campaign in support of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Atishi, who is contesting from the Kalkaji constituency ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Speaking at the campaign, Atishi boasted of the achievements made by AAP in the last 10 years.

"Today, there is electricity around the clock in Delhi. Do you ever see power cuts in Delhi? The conditions of schools have improved here. If the BJP comes to rule, the condition of these schools will fall back to zero. Ask the people about the condition of the schools where BJP is ruling. You all are getting free medication and treatment at the Mohalla clinics today. If BJP would have been there, this would not have been..." Atishi said at the campaign.

Atishi further urged voters to make a careful decision, warning that an incorrect vote could not be undone.

"Five years ago, you voted for us. If we vote for the wrong person, we cannot undo the decision. They (BJP) are distributing money and liquor. If they will distribute money, will you take it? Take money from BJP, but only vote for AAP..." she further added.

Meanwhile, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that if BJP would come to Delhi, they would stop all the five facilities given to the people.

"We are roaming all over Delhi. The atmosphere is very good. People are happy with our work... BJP has said that if they come (to power) then they will stop the 5 facilities of the people of Delhi... Due to this people will suffer a loss of about 20 to 25 thousand rupees per month..." he said speaking to the media.

Further, he said that the BJP had indulged in a kind of hooliganism that the people of Delhi had never seen before.

"The kind of hooliganism that BJP people have indulged in, the people of Delhi have never seen such hooliganism. The people of Delhi will answer this by pressing the vote button ..." he further added.

As the assembly elections inch closer, the poll battle in the national capital has also intensified, with the three parties--AAP, BJP, and Congress--levelling allegations against each other.

Delhi will go for polls in a single phase on February 5, while the counting of votes will take place on February 8. The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat.

In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)

