Kolkata, Jun 27 (PTI) Upping the ante against Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, for his alleged involvement in ponzi scams, the TMC on Monday sought his immediate arrest, wondering why the central agencies never bothered to summon him since his switch over to the BJP.

The TMC youth wing on Monday staged protests outside the CBI office in Salt Lake, claiming that the agency has turned into BJP's frontal office.

"If someone joins BJP, he or she does not get summoned by the CBI. The central agencies never bother to summon them, leave aside arrest them. But they are very prompt in summoning opposition leaders to harass them.

“The CBI and ED are no longer independent agencies; they have turned into frontal offices of the saffron camp. They take orders from their political masters," state TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh said.

Several TMC leaders have come under the scanner of the central agencies for their alleged involvement in various irregularities, including ponzi scams.

Ghosh claimed that the agencies maintain double standard.

"When Mukul Roy was in BJP, he was never summoned. This only proves the double standard of the central agency. We demand that Suvendu Adhikari should be immediately arrested (for his involvement in ponzi scam)," he said.

Roy, who won the Krishnanagar Uttar constituency in Nadia district on a BJP ticket in the state election last year, had defected to the ruling TMC in the state just a month later, in June 2021. He did not, however, resign as a legislator, despite being asked to do so by the saffron party.

Once the number two in the TMC, Roy had joined the BJP in 2017 following differences with the party leadership, only to return in 2021.

Newly elected TMC MLA Babul Supriyo, state youth wing president of the TMC, Saayoni Ghosh, TMCP president Trinankur Bhattacharya and Ghosh were among those that joined the agitation outside the CGO complex.

"He (Adhikari) should look in the mirror before pointing fingers at others. He will get to know the truth. The masses know the truth; everybody knows who is involved in the ponzi scams. He switched over to the BJP to save his skin," Supriyo said.

Adhikari, who was once a senior leader and minister of the TMC government, crossed over to the saffron camp in December 2020, just months ahead of the assembly polls last year.

An eight-member delegation, led by state Education minister Bratya Basu, is scheduled to meet Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday seeking action against Adhikari for his "involvement in corrupt activities", TMC leaders said.

The protest by the TMC comes days after party MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Narula Banerjee was quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the coal pilferage scam.

Reacting to TMC's allegations, state BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said the TMC leaders, rattled over the corruption charges against them, are maligning the agencies.

"The CBI and ED are independent agencies. The BJP never interferes with its functioning. The allegations are baseless. They never raised such a demand when Suvendu Adhikari was part of the TMC. The ruling party has constantly been targeting him," he said.

Adhikari, on his part, said that the TMC is yet to accept Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee's assembly poll defeat against him in Nandigram.

"As I had defeated their party supremo, they keep targeting me. But I am not bothered about it," he said.

