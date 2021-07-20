Kolkata, Jul 20 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress students' wing on Tuesday held a sit-in here to protest against the alleged snooping on politicians and prominent personalities in the country using Israeli spyware, Pegasus.

The students' body activists raised slogans against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and accused it of using all central agencies to harass those who have been opposing its policies.

Trinamool Chhatra Parishad state president Trinankur Bhattacharya said they wanted to unearth the truth behind a report that over 300 verified mobile phone numbers of political leaders, journalists, businessmen and others could have been targeted for hacking through the spyware.

"The Narendra Modi government has been blatantly using all central agencies to harass those who have been criticising its policies. Now, the Pegasus episode shows this government has crossed all barriers," Bhattacharya said at the demonstration attended by the students with adherence to COVID protocols.

Terming the Centre as "anti-people", the students' wing members said the Narendra Modi government should be resisted from snooping on people. They raised slogans in Bengali -"lokuchuri khelte debona" (won't allow you to surreptitiously watch our movement).

The government had on Monday categorically rejected allegations of snooping on politicians, journalists and others using Pegasus software, asserting that illegal surveillance was not possible with checks and balances in the country's laws, and alleged that attempts were being made to malign Indian democracy.

An international media consortium reported on Sunday that over 300 verified mobile phone numbers, including of two ministers, over 40 journalists, three opposition leaders and one sitting judge besides scores of businessmen and activists in India could have been targeted for hacking through the spyware.

The Trinamool Congress had on Monday come down heavily on the BJP government at the Centre over allegations of snooping on the party's MP Abhishek Banerjee and poll strategist Prashant Kishor, terming it as "an attack on democracy".

The Congress on Tuesday stepped up its attack on the government over the Pegasus snooping controversy and demanded a probe by a joint parliamentary committee.

The opposition party along with other parties also stalled proceedings of both houses of Parliament while raising the issue.

