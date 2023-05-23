Kolkata, May 23 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday said it will boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

Leader of the TMC in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandyopadhyay told PTI that the inauguration programme should have been held either on Independence Day, or Republic Day, or on Gandhi Jayanti, and not on the birth anniversary of VD Savarkar.

"We have decided to boycott the inauguration programme of the new Parliament building on May 28. The inauguration should have been done on either Independence Day or Republic Day, or on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. It should not have been done on the birth anniversary of VD Savarkar," he said.

Asked if the TMC raised its concerns with the Centre, Bandopadhyay replied in the positive.

"The opposition parties have been kept in the dark about what will happen to the old Parliament building. The government is maintaining a stoic silence on it," he said.

TMC's leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien said Parliament is not just a building but an establishment with old traditions, values, precedents and the foundation of Indian democracy.

"Parliament is not just a new building; it is an establishment with old traditions, values, precedents and rules - it is the foundation of Indian democracy. PM Modi doesn't get that. For him, Sunday's inauguration of the new building is all about I, ME, MYSELF. So count us out,” he tweeted.

