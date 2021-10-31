Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 31 (ANI): All India Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would visit Tripura in the month of December to ensure the formation of a "BJP-mukt" government in the state.

Banerjee, who addressed his maiden public meeting in Tripura despite "resistance" from the state administration, also assured the gathering of around 500 people that the TMC is set to dislodge BJP in the next assembly elections scheduled in the year 2023.

Targeting Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Banerjee said, "your cops have told us to hold a rally in Swami Vivekananda Stadium instead of here. Don't worry, your wish will be fulfilled soon. Trinamool Supremo Mamata Banerjee is set to address a mammoth public meeting at Swami Vivekananda Stadium."

"BJP's days in power are numbered and Trinamool's pro-people government is on the making," the TMC leader added.

During the public meeting, Abhishek Banerjee welcomed a defiant BJP MLA Asish Das into the TMC brigade while Rajib Banerjee who once severed ties with TMC to join the BJP also made a comeback to the party.

The TMC's second in command, Banerjee, also launched a scathing attack on the Biplab Deb-led government stating that he was in touch with more than 15 ruling MLAs and could topple the government anytime.

"Biplab Deb, mark my words, Trinamool does not believe in grabbing power using unethical tactics. A total of 15 MLAs are in contact with me and if the TMC wishes, this government's fall is inevitable. But, our way of fighting is different from that of the BJP. We shall defeat the BJP in the assembly elections to form a stable and people-centric government soon", Banerjee added.

Training his guns on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Banerjee said that the TMC had ample ground support and if people were given the "freedom" to exercise their universal franchise, chances of the incumbent government's return was dim.

"In order to prevent my arrival in Tripura, COVID guidelines were changed. Why do you fear Abhishek so much? First, the police declined permission for my rally citing the programme of another political party on September 15. We have shown respect to the decision of the administration. We sought permission for another date, and the administration imposed section 144. I declared soon after the orders were issued that I would visit Tripura after the prohibitory orders were withdrawn. Accordingly, the date October 31 was decided upon, but again, the police tried to change the venue at the eleventh hour," claimed the TMC leader.

"I said, whatever may be the consequences, the rally would be held here. The High Court intervened, granted us permission with certain raiders, we gave respect to each and every official order but if the BJP tries to figure out our courtesy as our cowardice, then you are doing a gross mistake", Banerjee lashed out.

The TMC leader also expressed his disappointment over the role of opposition in the North-Eastern state and maintained that the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) miserably failed to shoulder the responsibility of being a strong opposition.

"The Congress and the CPI(M) failed but this time TMC is on the ground. Not a single inch of land will be left for the BJP. People have already decided to vote for us and Trinamool will begin fighting elections from these civic body polls. The BJP is ready to hold the polls using their muscle powers, but the TMC is also set to fight the elections in all the wards. They shall attack us but attacks can't prevent TMC from gaining more support from Tripura. BJP's ouster is decided, February 2023 is the expiry date for the BJP in Tripura", he said.

Further hitting out at Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, he said, "people of Tripura have understood their mistake by voting your government to power. A silent revolution against you has been started at the ground level that will be ultimately reflected in the ballot. The name Biplab Deb has turned out to be a big flop in Tripura. If you are confident enough, come let's sit for a debate. You will highlight the public welfare schemes that your government has launched and I shall highlight as to what Mamata Banerjee has done for West Bengal."

Banerjee also assured that all development schemes of Bengal-- be it Kanyashree or free rice to the poor--will be initiated in Tripura for the larger welfare of the public and all kinds of support would be extended towards the deprived sections such as 10,323 teachers who lost their jobs under this regime.

TMC spokesman Kunal Ghosh, Rajya Sabha MPs Susmita Dev and Dr Shantanu Sen, the new entrants and leaders of the party's state unit were also present during the rally. (ANI)

