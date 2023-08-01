Kolkata, Aug 1 (PTI) The ruling Trinamool Congress will table a motion in the West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday to discuss the issues of financial dues that the Union government owes to the state, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay said.

The opposition BJP said that the party will oppose the motion.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Quack Performs C-Section on Two Women in Chatra, Both Newborns Die; Police Launch Crackdown on Illegal Nursing Homes.

"The Centre has started an economic blockade against the state. The Union government has stopped funds under several central schemes, including MGNREGA. We will discuss the issue on the floor of the House," he said.

The senior minister alleged that the Centre had stopped funds for West Bengal due to vendetta politics.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi in Azadpur Mandi Video: Congress Leader Meets Fruit and Vegetable Vendors in Delhi Market Amid Soaring Prices.

Reacting to the proposal, BJP chief whip Manoj Tigga said the party will oppose the motion.

"We will oppose such a motion. The TMC has been trying to mislead the people by spreading canards. Before bringing a motion against the Centre and Manipur, they should discuss panchayat violence in the state," he said.

The West Bengal Assembly on Monday passed a motion condemning the violence in Manipur amid opposition by the BJP.

The TMC has announced that the party will launch a massive protest in Delhi on Gandhi Jayanti against the BJP-led Union government for blocking funds of West Bengal under MGNREGA and other schemes.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA) aims to enhance the livelihood security of households in rural areas by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had staged a two-day sit-in demonstration in March against the Centre's alleged move of not releasing funds to the state for MGNREGA and other welfare schemes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)