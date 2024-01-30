Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 30 (ANI): Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan has applied for anticipatory bail at the PMLA court in the alleged Public Distribution System (PDS) scam case.

The anticipatory bail petition has been moved by Shahjahan's lawyer on behalf of him. The case will be heard in the PMLA court today.

Also Read | Ram Mandir: Unfinished Work in Ayodhya’s Ram Janmabhoomi Complex To Restart From February 5.

On Monday, the TMC leader skipped to attend the ED office after the probe agency asked him to appear for questioning on January 29.

TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee defended his party leader and asserted "What has Sheikh Shahjahan done?"

Also Read | Alberta Car Accident: Punjab Man Found Guilty of Car Crash That Killed Elderly Mother and Daughter, Deported To India From Canada.

"What has Sheikh Shahjahan done? We cannot say anything until a decision is taken...If ED and CBI find anything, they can give us a death sentence," he said,

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday said that arrests will happen in the alleged Public Distribution System (PDS) scam case, in which TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan has been accused and is currently absconding.

"Arrest will happen. Law will be established don't be in a hurry. Whatever is to be done under the law and the Constitution will be done. This is not a promise but a commitment," the Bengal Governor said.

Earlier last week, the Enforcement Directorate put up a notice on Wednesday outside the residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh, asking him to appear for questioning on January 29.

The ED sealed the residence of Sheikh in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas district, after conducting fresh raids in the early hours today in connection with the alleged Public Distribution System (PDS) scam case.

On January 5, ED officials who were on their way to carry out raids at Sheikh's as well as TMC leader Shankar Adhya premises' were attacked at Sandeshkhali.

Over 200 locals, all alleged to be the TMC leader's supporters, encircled the ED officials as well as the armed paramilitary forces accompanying the team when they tried to raid his residence in connection with the ration scam probe.

The raids against TMC leaders were being conducted in connection with the alleged ration scam in the state.

Former Food and Civil Supplies Minister Jyotipriya Mullick is already behind bars in connection with this case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)