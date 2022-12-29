Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], December 29 (ANI): Trinamool Congress leader Binoy Tamang quit the party on Wednesday, hours after the change of guard in Darjeeling Municipality, alleging that democracy in the town is under "great threat now".

"Democracy in Darjeeling is under great threat now... I am ready to accept any disciplinary action if the party impose on me at any time," he said.

He said that he would dedicate his life to the people of his region and to restore democracy and stop corruption in the hill town.

"In order to restore democracy, to stop corruption and to achieve constitutional justice for the people of Darjeeling Hills terai and dooars and the Gorkhas - l will pay my blood, toil, tears and sweat with utmost sincerity and honesty and l am dedicating the rest of my life for my Communities and the people of this region," he said.

However, the leader did not announce his new political venture and said that his next phase of political activities would be on the ground of reality very soon.

"I am anticipating the political, diplomatic and administrative measures from the TMC-led Government of West Bengal on undemocratic activities and a wide range of corruption. I urge and request Chief Minister and Chairperson of AITC Mamata Banerjee to take prompt and necessary steps on these serious issues," he said. (ANI)

