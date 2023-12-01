Kolkata, Dec 1 (PTI) TMC veteran and MP Sougata Roy on Friday underscored that age is not a barrier within the party and that the ultimate decision on the roles of seniors and the next generation rests with party supremo Mamata Banerjee, amid the ongoing debate over the party's internal dynamics.

The remark from the three-time TMC MP elicited a pointed response from party colleague Kunal Ghosh, who had recently ignited the debate. Ghosh questioned whether the absence of an age restriction implies that "veterans would continue in the party till they are alive."

The internal party exchange unfolded amid the ongoing discussion about purported discord among party veterans, recognised as loyalists of Mamata Banerjee, and the younger generation, perceived as close to Abhishek.

Roy emphasized, "Who will contest elections or determine positions within the party is solely decided by Mamata Banerjee. She is our supreme leader and remains the final authority in the party. While Abhishek Banerjee may be a popular youth leader, it is still Mamata Banerjee who secures votes for the party."

Highlighting a distinction with the BJP, Roy pointed out that the TMC has no rule preventing its leaders from engaging in electoral politics after the age of 75. He dismissed the notion of introducing an age restriction within the TMC as "absurd," citing the BJP's policy of barring leaders over 75 from electoral politics or holding top positions.

Referring to the TMC's recent convention at Netaji Indoor Stadium, Roy noted the absence of a picture of Abhishek on the main stage, saying, "It is not necessary to have Abhishek Banerjee's picture when there is a photo of Mamata Banerjee."

Responding to Ghosh's advocacy for giving importance to the younger generation, Roy asserted that Mamata Banerjee has already provided ample opportunities to the next generation of leaders within the party. "It is for Mamata Banerjee to decide. We are all soldiers of Mamata Banerjee," he remarked.

Ghosh, closely associated with Abhishek, countered Roy's stance, expressing concern that veterans might continue to hold positions as MPs and MLAs indefinitely, leaving little room for youth leaders. He pointed out Roy's past electoral contest against Mamata Banerjee in the 1998 Lok Sabha elections.

"Do the seniors need to retain the posts of MLAs and MPs for lifelong ? They should pave the way for the juniors in the party. If the young leaders don't get a chance, then they will get frustrated," he said.

Recently, veteran party MLA Madan Mitra proposed that senior members contribute to the party's enrichment by serving on the advisory panel.

Amidst reports of a power struggle between the old and the new, Ghosh clarified last week that there is no conflict between the two factions, asserting the indispensability of both Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee to the party.

The present controversy rekindles memories of a two-year-old internal struggle within the TMC between the old guard and the young faction.

Amidst murmurs of an alleged power struggle, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee then dissolved all national office-bearer committees, including the post of national general secretary held by her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Subsequently, a new committee was formed, and Abhishek was reinstated as the party's national general secretary.

Since then, Abhishek has not only gained prominence within the party but is also considered a de facto number two in the state's ruling dispensation.

