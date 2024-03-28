New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Trinamool Congress' leader Mahua Moitra will skip the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons slated for today in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violation case linked to the cash-for-query scam.

Moitra, who is fighting the Lok Sabha election from Krishnanagar, has communicated her decision to the central probe agency, saying that she would not be able to present before the federal agency due to her presence in her constituency for her ongoing election campaign.

The 49-year-old former MP was called for questioning twice earlier by the central agency. However, she did not depose, citing official work and sought deferment of the notice.

On Wednesday, the probe agency issued a fresh summons to Moitra and Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani to appear before them today.

The agency wants to question Moitra in the case under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999.

The ED investigators want to record her statement linked to the case.

The 49-year-old politician is also being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) too and it is conducting a preliminary inquiry into the allegations against her on the reference from the Lokpal.

Moitra has been in controversy since Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey accused her of asking questions in the Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts.

Dubey had also accused Moitra of compromising national security for monetary gains.

Moitra was expelled as a Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) on December 8 following the Ethics Panel's determination of her guilt in the 'cash-for-query' case. Moitra has denied any wrongdoing and claimed she was being targeted as she raised questions about the deals of the Adani Group.

Moitra has also approached the Supreme Court, challenging her expulsion from the lower house of Parliament in connection with the 'cash-for-query' allegations. (ANI)

