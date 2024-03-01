Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 1 (ANI): Directorate of Revenue Intelligence sleuths have seized 30 kg of narcotic drug, methamphetamines, worth over Rs 90 crore from a man who arrived at Madurai Railway Junction on Friday, an official said.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence sleuths arrested the suspect when he came out of the station. Police seized two bags from him, which reportedly contained 30 kg of methamphetamine. The seized drugs are believed to be worth over Rs 90 crore, they added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

