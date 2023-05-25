Chennai, May 25: Anna University has decided to temporarily suspend admissions to Bachelor in Engineering (BE) courses in Civil and Mechanical streams offered in Tamil medium in 11 of its constituent colleges for the 2023-24 academic year.

A circular pertaining to this decision dated May 20 sent by the director of the university S. Hosmin Thilagar. According to the circular civil and mechanical bachelor of engineering courses offered in English medium will also be discontinued this year at four constituent colleges. Tamil Nadu Dairy Farmers Throw Milk on Road During Protest Seeking Hike in Milk Procurement Prices in Erode (Watch Video).

BJP's Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai took to Twitter to criticize the university's decision. He pointed out that the decision was made despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on imparting education in one's own mother tongue.

"Our Hon PM Thiru @narendramodi avl has emphasised education in one's mother tongue thru the new education policy. Our Hon HM Thiru @AmitShah avl had asked for the additional focus of State governments in introducing regional languages as a language of instruction in Engineering/Medical education," Annamalai tweeted.

"DMK government's decision to call off Tamil medium engineering courses in the constituent colleges of Anna University is in sharp contrast to their popular diversion propaganda. The State government must put extra effort into popularising these programmes instead of discarding them and has to bring in measures to promote Tamil medium education in higher education," he added.

The State BJP chief also demanded an explanation from the DMK government on this decision. "While asked why these courses were discontinued, TN Higher education minister Thiru Ponmudi avl says these courses would continue to function if students seek admission. On behalf of @BJP4TamilNadu, we demand a suitable explanation from the @arivalayam govt on the efforts taken by the State government to promote Tamil medium engineering courses," he posted on Twitter.

According to sources in Anna University said these courses are suspended owing to poor enrollment in the previous year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)