Dairy farmers in Tamil Nadu’s Erode threw milk on the road during their protest against the Tamil Nadu government demanding an increase in milk procurement prices. The protest was organised by Dudh Utpadak Shetkari Sangharsh Samiti (DUSSS) and All India Kisan Sabha. The Tamil Nadu Milk Producers’ Welfare Association (TNMPWA) had sought for an increase of Rs 7 per litre from Rs 35 per litre of cow milk and Rs 44 per litre of buffalo milk which has not been done. Aavin Milk Supply May be Affected Across Tamil Nadu From Next Week, Here’s Why.

Dairy Farmers Protest in Erode

#WATCH | Dairy farmers in Erode throw milk on the road during their protest against the Tamil Nadu government demanding an increase in milk procurement prices pic.twitter.com/xut0JyG8En — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2023

