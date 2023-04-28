Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 28 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai on Friday hit out at Chief Minister MK Stalin over the death of BJP leader PPG Shankar and said that the CM is not able to maintain law and order in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Annamalai said, "I was very shocked to hear the news that Valarpuram Panchayat Council President and BJP list team state treasurer PPG Shankar has been hacked to death by anti-social elements. The chief minister who has the police in his hands is not able to maintain law and order, he is deceiving the public by pretending to be the number 1 chief minister."

Also Read | Chennai Power Cut on April 29: Check Timing and List of Areas Where Electricity Supply Will Remain Suspended Tomorrow.

He further said that the police, which is supposed to protect the life and property of the people, has been turned into a "propaganda department of the ruling party".

"It is clear from the daily crime incidents that law and order is not under control under the DMK regime", he added.

Also Read | Satya Pal Malik-Corruption Case: CBI Team at Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor’s Delhi Residence To Seek Clarifications.

He demanded strict action against the culprits and also said that delaying the same would invite protests across the state.

"I warn that the culprits should be found immediately and strict action should be taken and if such crimes continue, there will be protests across the state", Annamalai said.

According to the police, BJP SC/ST wing state treasurer and Valarpuram panchayat president PPG Shankar was hacked to death by a gang on the outskirts of Chennai on Thursday night.

Shankar had 15 criminal cases pending against him and had been detained under the Goonda Act twice, the police said.

Further investigation into the incident is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)