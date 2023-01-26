Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 26 (ANI): A Bangladeshi national was arrested by immigration officials for possessing a fake Indian passport and Aadhaar card at Coimbatore airport.

The accused had been identified as G Anwar Hussain (27) and he arrived at the Coimbatore airport from Sharjah.

He was handed over to the Peelamedu police station. The police registered a case against him under the Foreigners Act and the Passport Act.

According to police officials, he first came to Avinashi in Tiruppur as a tailor in 2018 and worked there till November 2020.

He met some agents and forged a birth certificate, after which he got an Aadhaar card and a fake Indian passport made.

Police sources say that Anwar Hussain was handed over to a central intelligence agency and the accused had been remanded to judicial custody in Chennai Puzlal prison. (ANI)

