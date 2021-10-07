Chennai, Oct 7 (PTI) Dashing off postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to thank him for implementing various welfare schemes, commencing the Swachta Abhiyan campaign and distributing welfare aids to the needy are among the slew of programmes launched by the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP on Thursday as part of the Seva Samarpan Abhiyan.

Party's national co-incharge P Sudhakar Reddy cleaned the coastal area along with his party members while participating in the Swachta Abhiyan at Indira Nagar, Kasimedu, here. Apart from launching a sapling planting campaign, he distributed food packets to the needy on the occasion.

COVID warriors (Safai Karamcharis) were felicitated. Fishermen sent postcards to the Prime Minister thanking him for implementing numerous welfare schemes.

Keshav Vinayagam, BJP's organising secretary, Chennai north east district president Krishna Kumar, BJP fishermen wing president Sateesh and others participated.

BJP's State president K Annamalai participated in a campaign to thank the Prime Minister, here. Also, he cleaned toilets in Sholinganallur as part of Swachta Abhiyan.

The party's art and culture wing under its president Gayathri Raguram organised an event at Chinmaya heritage centre to mark Modi's completion of 20 years in public life.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Modi completed 20 years in office as an elected head of a government including 13 years as Chief minister of Gujarat.

