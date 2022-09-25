Chennai, Sep 25 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Sunday logged 538 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the aggregate to 35,80,439 while the toll stood at 38,046 with zero fatalities.

Recoveries grew to 35,36,998 with 492 people recuperating from the virus in the last 24 hours, leaving 5,395 active cases, a medical bulletin said.

Also Read | Rajasthan: MLAs Close to CM Ashok Gehlot Threaten To Resign Over His Decision To Contest Congress President Election 2022.

Chennai accounted for majority of new cases at 110, Chengalpet 51 while the remaining was spread across other districts.

Eighteen districts reported new cases below 10 while Kallakurichi, Ramanathapuram, Tirupathur and Tiruvarur recorded zero new cases.

Also Read | Devendra Fadnavis Says Previous Maharashtra Govt Did Nothing for Investment, Only Insulted Centre.

The state capital leads among districts with 2,390 active infections and overall 7,89,957 coronavirus cases.

A total of 16,518 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6.93 crore, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)