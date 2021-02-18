Theni (TN), Feb 18 (PTI) DMK President M K Stalin on Thursday asserted that the AIADMK candidates in the coming assembly elections, including Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy will be defeated and the victory of the opposition alliance will be that of the people's.

Addressing his pre-election campaign "Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin" (Stalin in your constituency), the leader of opposition assured people that all their grievances will be reddressed after his party is voted to power in the coming polls, likely in the next two months.

"Palaniswami, Panneerselvam and AIADMK candidates are going to lose (in the elections); have to be defeated. Nominees of the DMK-led alliance should win. That will be a victory of the people," he said.

Further, the party's 11th state conference will be held at Tiruchirappalli on March 14 where "victory strategies" to win the polls will be devised, he added.

Meanwhile, speaking at a CPI conference in nearby Madurai, he charged the BJP-led NDA at the Centre with launching an "economic strike" on the people by hiking fuel prices including petrol and LPG.

"While the global crude prices have fallen, the Narendra Modi government is repeatedly increasing the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG.... these are economic strikes on the people of the country," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)