Chennai, Nov 14 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday greeted President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi among others on the occasion of Deepavali, the state government said.

Besides Kovind, Palaniswami extended his greetings to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, an official release here said.

The chief minister sent Deepavali message to the respective leaders, besides flower bouquets, it added.

