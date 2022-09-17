Chennai, Sep 17 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and several leaders paid floral tributes to rationalist leader 'Periyar' E V Ramasamy on his 144th birth anniversary on Saturday.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Man Gets Life Term for Unnatural Sex With Minor Boy in Kota.

Accompanied by his cabinet colleagues and party functionaries, the Chief Minister garlanded Periyar's statue on Anna Salai here and paid floral tributes to his portrait kept at the statue on his 144th birth anniversary, which marks the Social Justice Day.

Also Read | Corruption Case: Delhi AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Sent to 4-Day ACB Custody.

AIADMK interim general secretary K Palaniswami and AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran were also among the leaders who paid floral tributes to Periyar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)