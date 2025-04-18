Chennai, Apr 18 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said the Supreme Court's judgment on governors, a welcome course correction has rattled many "anti-democratic forces."

The chief minister, however, did not directly refer to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar's criticism of the apex court's verdict on timeline for President. Stalin tagged a journalist's comment and an English daily's editorial that slammed Dhankar.

In a post on 'X', the CM said: "More than 75 years have passed since we adopted our Constitution. The current malaise stems from the politicisation of constitutional offices, including Governors, the Vice-President and even the President, to undermine opposition governments and inject right-wing narratives into public discourse.

In a democracy, governments are to be run by elected representatives, not by ceremonial appointees. No one, however high, can be above the law. The same has been pointed out by our Hon'ble Supreme Court, and its historic judgement is a step towards resetting the process. Hence, it is understandable that this welcome course correction has rattled many anti-democratic forces. The need of the hour is to ensure that this reset is implemented in its true spirit."

