Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 30 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin paid tribute to freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar on his 116th birth anniversary in Pasumpon at Ramanathapuram on Monday.

CM Stalin said, "We paid our homage to Pasumpon Devar today. Devar took his last breath in 1963. Anna (first CM of Tamil Nadu, C N Annadurai) and Kalaignar (second CM of TN M. Karunanidhi) attended the final ceremony. For Pasumpon Devar, Kalaignar craved the tall statue at government function and many schools opened in the name of Devar."

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Young Woman Sexually Harassed by Elderly Man in Lulu Mall, Police Begin Probe as Video Goes Viral.

Two days ago, CM Stalin announced that two mandapams would be built at the Pasumpon Devar Memorial at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore.

"Devar was born as a warrior; this is what Kalaignar said about Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar. The Devar community was considered as most backward and in 1989 he fought so that reservations reached the people," he added.

Also Read | Congress 'Strongly Opposed' to India's Abstention on UN General Assembly Resolution Calling for 'Humanitarian Truce' Between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, Says Sonia Gandhi.

Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar was born on October 30, 1908, in Pasumpon in the Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu. He was a freedom-fighter cum spiritual leader and was seen as a deity among the Mukulathor community, according to amritmahotsav.nic.in under the Ministry of culture.

The people of the Mukulathor community still make offerings as is done for the deities in temples to the statue on his birthday and guru pooja celebrations. Thevar became a full-time member of the Congress party and attended the 1927 Congress session at Madras as a volunteer when he was just 19. He became a close aide of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Netaji introduced Thevar to his mother as his younger sibling, the statement on the website said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)