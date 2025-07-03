Chennai, Jul 3 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday inaugurated 208 Urban Health and Wellness Centres set up at a cost of Rs 52 crore.

Also, the chief minister inaugurated 50 Primary Health Centres established at a cost of Rs 60 crore.

Also Read | Fuel Ban Order on Overage Vehicles Not Feasible Now Due to Tech Challenges, Put on Hold: Delhi Government Writes to CAQM.

In an event organised by the State Health Department here, Stalin inaugurated the wellness centres situated in corporation and municipal areas and inspected a urban health centre at Adyar-Shastri Nagar.

On May 7, 2022, the chief minister had announced 708 urban health and wellness centres at an estimated cost of Rs 177 crore in 21 corporation (including Greater Chennai Corporation) and 63 municipality areas.

Also Read | Delhi: Moisturiser Bottle Gets Stuck in Woman’s Private Parts After She Inserts It for Sexual Pleasure, Doctors Successfully Remove Object Without Surgery.

In the first phase, as many as 500 urban health centres, set up at a cost of Rs 125 crore were inaugurated on June 6, 2023 by Stalin and these are functional.

In the second phase, 208 urban health centres have been inaugurated. In each urban health centre, a doctor, a nurse, a sanitary inspector and an assistant are available from 8 AM to noon and from 4 PM to 8 PM.

The newly inaugurated 50 Primary Health Centres are in both rural as well as urban areas. The rural PHCs include Periyathukurichi, (Ariyalur dt) Markkampatti (Dindigul), Thevariyampakkam (Kancheepuram), Keelapuliyur (Perambalur) and Keelakkalangal (Tenkasi).

Urban PHCs include Moopappalayam (Erode dt), Aarappalayam (Madurai), Kulathuppalayam (Tiruppur) and Maanamadurai (Sivaganga).

Health Minister Ma Subramanian, elected representatives and top officials took part.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)