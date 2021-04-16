Chennai, Apr 16 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and DMK president M K Stalin greeted Governor Banwarilal Purohit on his birthday on Friday.

The chief minister sent a flower bouquet to Purohit and conveyed his greetings and best wishes. The governor thanked Palaniswami for the wishes, an official release said here on Friday.

Conveying his heartiest birthday greetings to the Governor, Panneerselvam said "your rich experience and wisdom is invaluable to our state and you have always been kind enough to guide us all in the right direction at the appropriate juncture."

He wished that the Almighty shower his blessings upon the governor and give him "abundant strength, happiness and many more years of dedicated service to the nation."

In her message, Tamilisai tweeted, "hearty birthday greetings to Governor of Tamil Nadu Honourable Banwarilal Purohit ji and wish him many returns of future years with sound health & happiness @DrTamilisaiGuv."

Conveying his birthday wishes to Purohit, Stalin said the Governor, who has great affection for the state and its people, has done a commendable job in his public life.

"This veteran in politics and administration had personally shown his love for me whenever I called on him. I heartily wish him a prosperous and healthy life to render energetic service to Tamil Nadu and our country," Stalin said in his message.PTI JSP SA SS

