Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 29 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK Chief MK Stalin on Friday held a video conference with senior party leaders and district-level functionaries to unveil the party's vision for the "Tamil Nadu Model" -- a campaign aimed at positioning the state as a national benchmark in governance, development, and cultural preservation.

Prominent DMK leaders, including Durai Murugan, TR Baalu, EV Velu, MA Subramanian, Sekar Babu, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, NR Elango, and several MPs and MLAs participated in the meeting.

Addressing the party functionaries, the Chief Minister said the campaign is not just a party initiative but a people's movement to uphold the identity, dignity, and developmental rights of Tamil Nadu. "This is not just about membership. This is about rights, dignity, and the collective strength of the Tamil people."

He also urged DMK cadres to take the campaign to every household starting July 1 through an organised awareness and outreach drive across the state.

MK Stalin, concluding the session, said the movement (DMK) must reach people with a spirit of unity, showcasing Tamil Nadu's development model as an inspiration for the entire country.

Earlier on June 27, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched a sharp attack on the Centre and the BJP-AIADMK alliance, accusing them of attempting to divide the people of the state along the lines of religion and caste.

Speaking to mediapersons in Tirupathur district, CM Stalin alleged that BJP, which has aligned with AIADMK, was engaging in "fake spirituality and political drama" to create division in the state. "Those in the Centre are trying to divide the people of Tamil Nadu in the name of religion, caste, etc., and they are doing this continuously. When they couldn't do it, they joined with AIADMK here," Stalin said.

He further criticised BJP's rhetoric on religion, saying, "BJP is speaking with AIADMK on their side, that religion is in danger in Tamil Nadu. The truth is, it's a dangerous situation for their alliance now."

Stalin reiterated that Tamil Nadu has a long-standing tradition of social harmony, and its people would not tolerate attempts to disturb it for political gains. "Fake spirituality and political drama will not be accepted in religious things by anyone here (in Tamil Nadu)," he asserted. (ANI)

