New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin met with Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi in the national capital on Friday.

In a post on X, he shared, "There's a special warmth in every meeting with Madam Sonia Gandhi and dear brother Rahul Gandhi at their Delhi residence. It never feels like a visit; it truly feels like being with family."

CM MK Stalin arrived in Delhi on Friday. The Chief Minister will participate in the 10th meeting of the governing council of NITI Aayog in New Delhi on May 24th.

DMK Spokesperson TKS Elangovan said, "This is a regular meeting of the NITI Aayog, which involves all the CMs. Last time, he (MK Stalin) did not attend because he had boycotted the meeting due to certain activities of the BJP. He has gone there to ask for funds for Tamil Nadu, including education."

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Stalin said he would attend NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting on May 24 and demand "fair financial rights" for his State.

The Chief Minister also asked why All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami was pained by this, adding that he will keep on fighting to get a fair financial share from the Centre for the State.

"I am going to Delhi on the 24th to express to the NITI Aayog for fair financial rights for Tamil Nadu at the meeting!" Stalin said in a post on X in Tamil.

"Why does this pain the Leader of the Opposition, Palaniswami, who has kept his habit of keeping his feet under the table?" he added.

Saying that he will always carry the flag of freedom, the Chief Minister said, "I will always carry the flag of freedom! I will not crawl away! Even today, I have filed a case in the Supreme Court for the rights of Tamil Nadu. I will stand firm on my policy! I will fight to get funds for Tamil Nadu."

Meanwhile, Members of the Tamil Nadu River and Tank Irrigation Farmers Association staged a protest near Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore, Chennai, demanding immediate government action on crop damage compensation, agricultural budget implementation, and policy reforms. (ANI)

