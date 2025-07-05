Chennai, Jul 5 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will launch 'Ungaludan Stalin' (Stalin with you) camps on July 15 to provide government services to the people in their areas, the state government informed on Saturday.

About 10,000 camps would be held across the state, and the Chief Minister will inaugurate the programme in Chidambaram on July 15.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 6 Policemen Suspended for Circulating Objectionable Post on Social Media on Ex CM Akhilesh Yadav.

Women who were left out from the monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 (Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam) could submit their applications at the camps.

These public grievance redressal camps would be held till November end, an official release here said.

Also Read | 'Squinted Version': Rahul Gandhi's Lawyer on ED Allegations in National Herald Case.

A total of 3,768 camps would be held in urban areas and 6,232 in rural areas in the state. The members of the public could submit applications to avail 43 services provided by 13 government departments in urban areas. About 46 services offered by 15 government departments would be considered in the rural areas, the release said.

Decisions on the applications received from the people would be made within 45 days. Volunteers will assist the people at their doorsteps.

Medical camps would also be conducted as part of the 'Ungaludan Stalin' initiative.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)