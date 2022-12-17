Chennai, Dec 17 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin turned nostalgic during his visit to the Madras Christian College Higher Secondary School, Chetpet, here, on Saturday and said he was proud of his alma mater, where his brothers also studied.

Speaking at the school's reunion 2022, he said during his younger days he never imagined that he would become a Chief Minister one day.

"I didn't imagine that I would one day head a political party and even become a chief minister. Even you wouldn't have thought so. But, it all happened. This school is also among the reasons for me becoming Chief Minister. I am proud to have been a student of this school," he said.

Though schools produce engineers, doctors and other professionals, the MCC school had produced a Chief Minister through him.

"I have not come here as a Chief Minister, but as a student, as your old friend," Stalin said and recalled that his elder brothers Muthu and Alagiri, too, studied in this school.

Stalin, son of DMK stalwart and late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, was born on March 1, 1953 and was christened after the Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.

Reminiscing his young life at Gopalapuram residence when his father then served as a Minister, he said, "I used to walk till Stella Maris College and from there boarded bus number 29 C, got down at Sterling Road and walked to school. But for the security, I would have travelled by bus today," Stalin, from the 1970 batch, said.

He had attended the school's reunion meet as a Mayor, legislator, deputy Chief Minister, leader of the Opposition in the past and now as Chief Minister.

Launching a slew of projects, including solar power project, basketball court, besides unveiling school crest logo, on the occasion, the Chief Minister said he would launch infrastructure projects for the development of government schools on December 19.

