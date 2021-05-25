Chennai, May 25 (PTI): Tamil Nadu continued to record a dip in fresh COVID-19 cases, but registered an increase in fatalities on Tuesday, logging 34,285 infections and 468 deaths.

The new cases took the caseload to 19.11 lakh, while the fatalities pushed the toll to 21,340.

The state has seen a decline in cases since May 21, when it recorded 36,814 cases. On Monday, it reported 34,867 infections.

A total of 28,745 people were discharged on Tuesday, taking the overall number of recoveries to 15,83,504, leaving 3,06,652 active cases.

Chennai reported a further decline in infections with 4,041 people contracting the contagion, totaling 4,87,691 till date. The state capital had reported 4,985 cases on Monday.

The metropolis also leads in the number of fatalities with 6,546 deaths.

Behind Chennai in the number of cases were Coimbatore 3,632, Chengalpet 1,870, Tiruppur 1,854 and Erode 1,555.

Thiruvallur, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Thanjavur and Virudhungar each registered in excess of 1,000 cases.

Thirteen districts logged more than 500 each.

Among the deceased, 134 people, including a 25-year-old woman, did not have any co-morbidities.

A total of 1,71,866 samples were tested on Tuesday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,66,41,632.

Medical Minister M Subramanian said there has been a 'declining trend' in the number of new cases over the last few days in Tamil Nadu and the rate of decrease was much faster in places like Chennai.

"We expect it to further decline in the coming days", he told reporters in Tuticorin after inspecting the COVID-19 control measures taken in the district.

To a query on oxygen supply in the state, he said the situation was improving, compared to 10 days back.

"About 10 days back the situation was worse due to the lack of medical oxygen. But now it has improved in the backdrop of measures taken by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

We have been receiving medical oxygen from places like Rourkela through oxygen express trains," he said.

