Rameswaram, March 10: Thousands of devotees performed the Pitru Karma Puja at Rameswaram's Agnitirtha, seeking peace for their ancestors on the occasion of Masi Ammavasai on Sunday Morning. According to Hindu belief, fasting and performing special pujas on the new moon day of every month are believed to bring peace to ancestors.

It is believed that individuals unable to observe fasting on the new moon day of every month can instead perform pujas in memory of their ancestors during the Udrayana holy period in Thai and Masi and the Dakshanayana holy period in Adi and Puratasi. Additionally, taking a bath in holy places and water bodies during the annual Ammavasai fast is considered a meaningful way to pay homage Thai Amavasai 2023: Over Two Lakh Devotees Take Holy Dip in Agnitheertham Sea in Tamil Nadu

Also, doing pujas, especially for mothers and fathers in Thai and Adhi months, for relatives in Masi month and in Puratasi, the holy month of Mahalaya, for everyone, is said to be beneficial. Hindus hold the belief that observing a fast and offering prayers on the new moon day can bring solace to the ancestors who have been forgotten for an extended period. Adhering to this belief, thousands of devotees arrived in Rameswaram early this morning, immersing themselves in the purifying waters of the Agnitirtha Sea to seek peace for their departed ancestors. Mauni Amavasya 2023: Devotees Take Holy Dip in Ganga River on Magha Amavasya in Varanasi (See Pics and Video)

Devotees Offer Prayers, Take Holy Dip at Agnitirtha

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Thousands of devotees performed Pitru Karma puja for the departed souls of their ancestors at Agnitheertham Sea in Rameswaram today. pic.twitter.com/bz7QLvwjMP — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2024

Subsequently, they participated in ritual baths at the 22 sacred tirthas of the Ramanathaswamy temple, followed by seeking darshan of Swami. Devotees patiently queued up for their turn to take a dip in the revered waters of the temple, embodying a profound spiritual journey. Meanwhile, in collaboration with the local police, officers from various districts ensured security measures during the pilgrimage.

