Chennai, May 15 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday donated a sum of Rs one crore to the state government towards Covid-19 containment measures, the Raj Bhavan said.

Purohit gave a cheque for the amount to Chief Minister MK Stalin who met him at the Raj Bhavan, it said in an official release here.

"As a part of shouldering the responsibility of the Government of Tamil Nadu at this critical situation, the Governor of Tamil Nadu has donated Rs 1 crore from his Discretionary grant and as his own contribution of one month emoluments to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund," it said.

The Governor gave away the sum for control measures of Covid-19 and to provide relief to the affected people of Tamil Nadu, it said.

Purohit's gesture came days after Stalin appealed for contributions to handle the pandemic effectively.

The Governor "appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu to contribute generously to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to help the needy and also to follow corona appropriate behaviour," the release added.

