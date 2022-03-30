Chennai, Mar 30 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Wednesday said that India's growth paradigm has fundamentally changed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's all inclusive development model.

Presiding over the convocation of state-run Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University here, Ravi said India is marching with confidence towards its glorious future. The paradigm of developing India has fundamentally changed with Prime Minister Modi's all inclusive development, he said.

"Earlier model of development had created huge regional and sub-regional imbalances and social tensions." In a progressive state like Tamil Nadu, there are development differentials and sub-regional imbalances.

He described the earlier (at the national level) model of development 'Darwinian' as some relatively smarter people cornered the benefits leaving the rest behind. As a result even after our some six and half decades of independence, India was home to largest number of poor, sick and illiterate, he said.

However, Prime Minister Modi's all inclusive development model is ensuring food, shelter, health, education, electricity, cooking gas, etc to every citizen in all parts of the country without discrimination.

He urged the young graduates to pick entrepreneurship and innovation, seize the opportunities and build India as the world leader.

The Governor's PM Modi's all inclusive development model pitch assumes significance as the ruling DMK has been often underscoring its social justice driven 'Dravidian model' of growth.

Tamil Nadu's ruling party and the Raj Bhavan had crossed swords over a Bill passed by the Assembly that sought exemption to the state from the ambit of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.

