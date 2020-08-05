Chennai Aug 5 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, in home quarantine after testing positive for COVID- 19, continues to be asymptomatic, active and doing well, according to a hospital bulletin here on Wednesday.

Eighty-year old Purohit was on self isolation since July 29 after three Raj Bhavan staff tested positive for the virus earlier. Later, he too tested positive on Sunday and was advised home quarantine.

Also Read | Earthquake of Magnitude 3.5 Occurred Around Bagalamukhi Area of Lalitpur District in Nepal: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 5, 2020.

A health bulletin from the Kauvery Hospital, where he underwent tests on Sunday, stated that the Governor continued to be asymptomatic, active and doing well.

"He is being continuously monitored by the hospital's medical team," it said.

Also Read | India's Single-Day COVID-19 Recovery Count Reaches 51,706, Highest So Far, Cure Rate Improves to 67.19%; Case Fatality Rate Dips to 2.09%.

Earlier, 87 employees of Raj Bhavan tested positive in less than ten days.

Subsequently, Purohit has decided not to host the "At Home Reception" in Raj Bhavan here on the occasion of Independence Day 2020, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)