Tamil Nadu BJP President and K Annamalai during their meeting with Parliamentary Committee in Coimbatore on Karur Tragedy. (Photo/ X @annamalai_k)

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 30 (ANI): BJP State President Nainar Nagendran, along with other party leaders, including K Annamalai, met the National Democratic Alliance's eight-member parliamentary committee, appointed by BJP National President JP Nadda and led by BJP legislator Hema Malini, following their arrival in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Nadda has constituted a delegation, which includes BJP MPs Anurag Thakur, Tejasvi Surya, Braj Lal, Aprajita Sarangi, Rekha Sharma, Shrikant Shinde from Shiv Sena, and Putta Mahesh Kumar from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

"A team of National Democratic Alliance parliamentarians, led by Mrs.@dreamgirlhema, arrived in Coimbatore today to conduct an inquiry regarding the incident where 41 people lost their lives in a stampede at a public meeting organized by TAVEGA in Karur. I welcomed them at Coimbatore Airport and accompanied them to Karur for the investigation. At that time, former Tamil Nadu BJP president Mr. @annamalai_k, state general secretary Mr. @apmbjp, Coimbatore city district president Mr. Ramesh Kumar, and state executive committee member Mr. Challenger Durai were also present." BJP State President Nainar Nagendran said.

The meeting focused on discussing the recent Karur tragedy and measures to address its aftermath.

Anamalai in a X post said,"Along with @BJP4TamilNadu State President Thiru Nainar Nagenthran avl, met with the 8-member committee comprising Honourable Members of Parliament appointed by @BJP4India National President Thiru @JPNadda avl on their arrival in Coimbatore today. #KarurTragedy."

Earlier in the day, Anurag Thakur said that the delegation of BJP-NDA leaders visiting Tamil Nadu's Karur will first hear the views of the people who lost their family members in the stampede before collecting feedback from officials and submitting a report regarding the tragic incident."...Let us first hear the views of the people who lost their family members, ask the local people, officials, get the feedback and then we will submit our report," Thakur, who is a part of the BJP-NDA delegation, told ANI.

The NDA-BJP delegation of leaders will investigate the circumstances that led to the September 27 stampede, meet with affected families, and submit a report.

Meanwhile, Karur City Police have arrested Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) Karur West District Secretary, Mathiyazhagan, in connection with the stampede during the party chief Vijay's rally, which claimed 41 lives, ADGP Davidson Devasirvatham told ANI.

Police have also arrested Paun Raj, the Karur town functionary who arranged flagpoles and flex banners for the rally. Paun Raj was arrested as he provided shelter to TVK functionary Mathiyazhagan, the ADGP said over a phone call.

According to Chennai Police, YouTuber and journalist Felix Gerald has also been arrested in connection with the incident. The incident occurred when a massive crowd at Vijay's rally in Karur reportedly turned chaotic, triggering panic among the crowd.

As several attendees fainted, they were rushed to nearby hospitals.The loss of lives in the tragic stampede on Saturday has gone up to 41 and includes 18 women and 10 children.

Yesterday, Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and L Murugan and Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran, met the families of the victims.

hief Minister MK Stalin constituted a one-member commission headed by retired High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan to probe the incident. (ANI)

