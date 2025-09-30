Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 30 (ANI): Krishnagiri's renowned and ancient Sri Kottai Mariamman Temple witnessed vibrant Navratri festivities on Tuesday.

On Monday night, the celebrations started with special decorations for the Goddess.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, September 30, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Traditional offerings, such as seer thattu, other sweets, savouries, and symbolic items, including mangalsutra threads, were distributed to married women visiting the temple.

Throughout the nine days of the festival, all rituals were carried out, and special adornments were offered to the deity. Community annadanam (free meals) were also conducted, benefiting more than 100 devotees each day.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, September 30, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Today marks the eighth day of Navratri (nine nights), dedicated to the worship of Maa Mahaguri, symbolising peace and purity.

In the word Mahagauri, 'Maha' stands for great and 'Gauri' for white.

Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirapalli witnessed the commencement of the festivities five days ago at the Srirangam Ranganathaswamy Temple with Goddess Ranganayaki being taken in a grand procession from her sanctum, adorned in special decorations, and seated in a silver palanquin.

The deity was carried around the temple prakaram and later reached the Kolumandapam, where special pujas and the traditional Mangala Aarthi were performed. At the front mandapam of Goddess Ranganayaki's shrine, the temple elephants Andal and Lakshmi performed a unique form of worship.

The Festival of Nine Nights, known as Navarathiri, is one of the most well-known and widely celebrated Hindu festivals.

According to the Central Government's Ministry of Tourism, Navarathiri is celebrated for nine days in the Tamil month of Purattasi (between September and October). The festival commemorates Goddess Durga's (Parashakthi) triumph over the demon king Mahishasura. The day that marks triumph over the King is celebrated as Vijaya Dhasami, with great religious fervour on the tenth day to honour the victory of good over evil.

On the occasion of Navarathiri, the devotees arrange "Golu" - a thematic display of dolls depicting a story or scene from the Hindu mythology. The figurines are arranged on a stepped Dias covered in silk robes. The devotees invite their neighbourhood to visit their Golu and perform "Bhajanai" -chanting slogans while singing devotional songs to commemorate the triumph of righteousness over evil. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)