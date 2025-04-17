Chennai, Apr 17 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and others paid tributes to freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai on his 269th birth anniversary on Thursday.

Grateful nation pays heartfelt tribute to Dheeran Chinnamalai on his birth anniversary, Ravi said.

Stalin and his cabinet colleagues paid floral tributes to a decorated portrait of Chinnamalai at Guindy here, where the freedom fighter's statue is installed.

TNCC President K Selvaperunthagai among others were present.

AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition in the assembly, Edappadi K Palaniswami and party leaders also paid floral tributes to Chinnamalai at the venue later.

Paying glowing tributes to Chinnamalai, Governor Ravi hailed him as "a legendary freedom fighter and valiant son of Maa Bharati."

"He was a towering force of resistance against British colonial tyranny. With unwavering courage, strategic foresight and unflinching resolve, he laid a strong foundation for India's freedom movement," a Raj Bhavan social media post quoted him as saying.

"At a defining moment in our history, his visionary leadership sparked a spirit of defiance that galvanized his contemporaries and continues to inspire generations," he added.

His legacy lives on and continues to guide the nation toward a resilient, self-reliant and prosperous developed India, shaped by the very ideals he so bravely upheld, Ravi added.

In a post on 'X,' Stalin said the prevalence of anti-colonial mindset in Tamil Nadu even today was possible due to the seeds sown by Chinnamalai after he fought against the British.

Palaniswami also hailed Chinnamalai for his valiant efforts.

