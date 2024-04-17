Chennai, Apr 17 (PTI) Over 400 units of turtles and 9 African tortoises were seized at the international airport here and two persons, including a Tamil Nadu police personnel, were arrested in this connection, Chennai Customs said on Wednesday.

According to a top Customs official, one of the arrested persons is a member of the Tamil Nadu Special Police and has been a "habitual offender".

Acting on specific inputs, sleuths of the Customs department intercepted a passenger on arrival from Bangkok and recovered 484 units of Red Eared Slider Turtles (Trachemys scripta) and nine African Spurred Tortoises (Centrochely sulcata) from him, an official release from the Principal Commissioner of Customs R Srinivasa Naik said.

The receiver who was supposed to collect the cargo was identified as a Havaldar in Tamil Nadu Special Police VI, Battalion, Madurai, who was termed as a "habitual offender" by Customs.

He was arrested in a similar case in February 2022 by the Andhra Police Special Enforcement Bureau, Customs said.

The animals were imported in contravention of the Customs Act and the Wildlife Protection Act.

The passenger and the receiver were arrested and remanded to judicial custody, the release said.

