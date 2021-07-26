Chennai, Jul 26 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Monday recorded 1,785 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the state's caseload to 25,50,282.

The death toll from the virus mounted to 33,937 with 26 new fatalities, including 21 in government facilities, according to a government bulletin.

As many as 2,361 COVID positive patients were discharged after treatment today, taking the total number of recoveries to 24,93,583.

The number of active cases including isolation as of today remain at 22,762.

Among the new infections, Coimbatore recorded a maximum of 164 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin.

Erode district trailed behind with 127 new cases followed by Chennai with 122, Thanjavur 103 and Salem 102.

Perambalur district registered the lowest new infections at 5, Karur, Ramanathapuram and Theni districts recorded 11 new infections each. The remaining 29 districts saw new infections in less than 100.

Chennai reported two deaths due to the infection on Monday taking the COVID-19 related fatalities to 8,312. With 1,502 active cases, Chennai's total cases have mounted to 5,37,249, while the cumulative recoveries stand at 5,27,435.

Meanwhile, state minister for medical and family welfare Ma Subramanian, who reviewed the measures being taken to contain the spread of the virus at a meeting in Krishnagiri, said the government is fully prepared to make sure the third wave does not affect Tamil Nadu.

"Medicare infrastructure has been scaled up and corporate firms are now being roped in to vaccinate the people," he said.

He informed that it has been planned to organise the biggest vaccination drive covering one lakh employees in the industrial belt in the district soon.

